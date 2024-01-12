Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 838.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 843.2 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries' stock opened at 840 and closed at 838.55. The stock had a high of 853.1 and a low of 835. The market capitalization of the company is 28,389.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 902.65, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The stock had a trading volume of 32,575 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹838.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 32,575 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 838.55.

