Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Suffers Losses in Trading

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹801.35 and closed at ₹833.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹822.8, while the lowest price was ₹776.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,901.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹911.15, and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 30,332 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹778.35, which represents a decrease of 2.36%. The net change in the stock price is -18.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.24%
|3 Months
|8.87%
|6 Months
|60.91%
|YTD
|7.11%
|1 Year
|86.7%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹799. There has been a percent change of -4.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -34.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 30,332 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹833.3.
