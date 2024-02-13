Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Suffers Losses in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 797.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 778.35 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 801.35 and closed at 833.3. The highest price reached during the day was 822.8, while the lowest price was 776.8. The market capitalization of the company is 26,901.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15, and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 30,332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹778.35, down -2.36% from yesterday's ₹797.2

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the stock price is 778.35, which represents a decrease of 2.36%. The net change in the stock price is -18.85.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.24%
3 Months8.87%
6 Months60.91%
YTD7.11%
1 Year86.7%
13 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹799, down -4.12% from yesterday's ₹833.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Godrej Industries is 799. There has been a percent change of -4.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -34.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

13 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹833.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 30,332 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 833.3.

