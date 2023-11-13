Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 667.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 680 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 679.95 and closed at 667.7. The highest price of the day was 690, while the lowest price was 678.75. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 22,894.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 733.3 and 395.2 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 10,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹667.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,611. The closing price for the shares was 667.7.

