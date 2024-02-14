Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stock falls in today's trading session

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹796.5 and closed at ₹797.2. The stock had a high of ₹819.55 and a low of ₹776.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹27,473.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹911.15 and ₹395.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is ₹806.9, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -8.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.02% and has seen a decrease of 8.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.13%
|3 Months
|10.58%
|6 Months
|64.54%
|YTD
|9.53%
|1 Year
|90.27%
Godrej Industries' stock price is currently ₹807.75, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -7.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had a volume of 9946 shares and closed at a price of ₹797.2.
