Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stock falls in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 815.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 806.9 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 796.5 and closed at 797.2. The stock had a high of 819.55 and a low of 776.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 27,473.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 911.15 and 395.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹806.9, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹815.2

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 806.9, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -8.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.02% and has seen a decrease of 8.3 points.

14 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.13%
3 Months10.58%
6 Months64.54%
YTD9.53%
1 Year90.27%
14 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹807.75, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹815.2

Godrej Industries' stock price is currently 807.75, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -7.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹797.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had a volume of 9946 shares and closed at a price of 797.2.

