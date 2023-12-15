Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 671.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 676.85 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 658.2 and closed at 660.75. The stock had a high of 685 and a low of 658.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 22,617.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 733.3 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 46,701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹676.85, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹671.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Godrej Industries is 676.85. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5.1.

15 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.61%
3 Months10.86%
6 Months32.13%
YTD56.32%
1 Year44.05%
15 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹674.9, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹671.75

The current price of Godrej Industries stock is 674.9. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 3.15.

15 Dec 2023, 08:21 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹660.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 46,701 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 660.75.

