Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees positive trading results

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹658.2 and closed at ₹660.75. The stock had a high of ₹685 and a low of ₹658.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹22,617.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹733.3 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 46,701 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹676.85. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹5.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.61%
|3 Months
|10.86%
|6 Months
|32.13%
|YTD
|56.32%
|1 Year
|44.05%
The current price of Godrej Industries stock is ₹674.9. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 3.15.
On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 46,701 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹660.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!