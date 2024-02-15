Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 801.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 804.45 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 821 and closed at 815.2. The stock had a high of 821 and a low of 796.95. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 26,943.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹804.45, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹801.9

The stock price of Godrej Industries is currently at 804.45. It has experienced a 0.32 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

15 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹815.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 3,436 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 815.2.

