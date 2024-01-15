Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 843.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 835 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 837.2 and closed at 843.95. The stock reached a high of 846.05 and a low of 828.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 28,113.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 902.65 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 9416 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹843.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 9416 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 843.95.

