Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 813.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 822.95 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 804.45 and closed at 801.9. The stock had a high of 821.85 and a low of 798.8. The market capitalization of the company is 27,564.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 500,734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹822.95, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹813.4

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 822.95. There has been a percent change of 1.17, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 9.55, which means that the stock has increased by this amount.

16 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹801.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a BSE volume of 500,734 shares. The closing price of the company's shares was 801.9.

