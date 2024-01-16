Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries' Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 831.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 841.55 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Godrej Industries was 832.15, while the closing price remained the same at 832. The stock reached a high of 843.55 and a low of 824.05. The market capitalization of the company is 28,032.87 crore. The 52-week high is 902.65, and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 21,758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹841.55, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹831.5

Godrej Industries' stock price is currently at 841.55, with a net change of 10.05 and a percent change of 1.21. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹832.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹832

Godrej Industries stock currently has a price of 832.6 with a net change of 0.6, resulting in a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹832 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 21,758 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 832.

