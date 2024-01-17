Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 831.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 847.2 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 840.15 and closed at 831.5. The high for the day was 853.45, while the low was 824.45. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 28,524.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 902.65 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 16,042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹831.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Godrej Industries on BSE was 16,042 shares, and the closing price was 831.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.