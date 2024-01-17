Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹840.15 and closed at ₹831.5. The high for the day was ₹853.45, while the low was ₹824.45. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹28,524.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹902.65 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 16,042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.