Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stocks plunge in today's trading

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries had an open price of ₹674.9 and a close price of ₹671.75. The stock had a high of ₹694.6 and a low of ₹672. The market capitalization of the company was ₹22,780.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹733.3, while the 52-week low was ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.