Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stocks plunge in today's trading

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries had an open price of ₹674.9 and a close price of ₹671.75. The stock had a high of ₹694.6 and a low of ₹672. The market capitalization of the company was ₹22,780.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹733.3, while the 52-week low was ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,499 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹682.25, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.93%
|3 Months
|12.41%
|6 Months
|36.85%
|YTD
|58.42%
|1 Year
|47.91%
The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹676.05. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.25.
On the last day, the trading volume of Godrej Industries on the BSE was 24,499 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹671.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!