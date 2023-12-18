Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stocks plunge in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 682.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 682.25 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries had an open price of 674.9 and a close price of 671.75. The stock had a high of 694.6 and a low of 672. The market capitalization of the company was 22,780.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 733.3, while the 52-week low was 395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹682.25, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹682.3

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 682.25, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.93%
3 Months12.41%
6 Months36.85%
YTD58.42%
1 Year47.91%
18 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹676.05, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹682.3

The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the price of the stock is 676.05. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.25.

18 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹671.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Godrej Industries on the BSE was 24,499 shares. The closing price of the shares was 671.75.

