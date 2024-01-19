Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at a price of ₹817.9 and closed at ₹814.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹848.75, while the lowest price was ₹806.5. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹27,511.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹902.65, and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 24,145 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹814.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,145. The closing price of the stock was ₹814.45.