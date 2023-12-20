Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 681.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 693 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 685.65 and closed at 681.1. The high for the day was 700.2, while the low was 681.6. The company has a market capitalization of 23,332.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 733.3 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 41,193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live

On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,193. The closing price for the day was 681.1.

