Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries enjoys bullish trading day

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹700 and closed at ₹692.2. The stock had a high of ₹710.2 and a low of ₹658.5. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹23,032.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹733.3 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 25,698 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹684.3, with a net change of 2.2 and a percent change of 0.32. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.29%
|3 Months
|15.59%
|6 Months
|36.31%
|YTD
|58.58%
|1 Year
|49.65%
The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹684.1, representing a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -8.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% and has dropped by 8.1 points.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Godrej Industries on the BSE was 25,698. The closing price for the shares was ₹692.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!