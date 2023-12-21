Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries enjoys bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 682.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 684.3 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 700 and closed at 692.2. The stock had a high of 710.2 and a low of 658.5. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 23,032.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 733.3 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 25,698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹684.3, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹682.1

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 684.3, with a net change of 2.2 and a percent change of 0.32. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.29%
3 Months15.59%
6 Months36.31%
YTD58.58%
1 Year49.65%
21 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹684.1, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹692.2

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the stock price is 684.1, representing a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -8.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% and has dropped by 8.1 points.

21 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹692.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Godrej Industries on the BSE was 25,698. The closing price for the shares was 692.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.