Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 682.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 678.4 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 668.15 and closed at 682.1. The highest price reached during the day was 691.75, while the lowest was 659.2. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 22,841.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 733.3, and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for Godrej Industries was 22,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹678.4, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹682.1

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 678.4, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -3.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the net change is a decrease of 3.7 points.

22 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹682.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 22,795 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 682.1.

