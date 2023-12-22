Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹668.15 and closed at ₹682.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹691.75, while the lowest was ₹659.2. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹22,841.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹733.3, and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for Godrej Industries was 22,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.