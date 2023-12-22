Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹668.15 and closed at ₹682.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹691.75, while the lowest was ₹659.2. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹22,841.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹733.3, and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for Godrej Industries was 22,795 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is ₹678.4, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -3.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the net change is a decrease of 3.7 points.
On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 22,795 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹682.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!