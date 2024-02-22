Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries closed at ₹811, with an open price of ₹808.05. The high for the day was ₹826.25 and the low was ₹795. The market capitalization stands at ₹26,938.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹911.15, while the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 13,375 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the latest data, Godrej Industries stock is priced at ₹800.1 with a percent change of -1.34% and a net change of -10.9 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or reverses in the near future.
On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 13375 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹811.
