Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 811 per share. The stock is currently trading at 800.1 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries closed at 811, with an open price of 808.05. The high for the day was 826.25 and the low was 795. The market capitalization stands at 26,938.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 13,375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹800.1, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹811

As of the latest data, Godrej Industries stock is priced at 800.1 with a percent change of -1.34% and a net change of -10.9 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or reverses in the near future.

22 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹811 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 13375 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 811.

