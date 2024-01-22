Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries: A Positive Trading Day

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹820.05 and closed at ₹816.95. The stock reached a high of ₹839.85 and a low of ₹817.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,046.34 crore. The 52-week high for Godrej Industries is ₹902.65, while the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 5077 shares.
Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Godrej Industries stock today was ₹817.35, while the high price was ₹839.85.
Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹833, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹816.95
The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is ₹833, which indicates an increase of 1.96% or a net change of 16.05. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
Godrej Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Patanjali Foods
|1556.95
|-25.35
|-1.6
|1713.35
|851.7
|56348.91
|Adani Wilmar
|364.4
|9.7
|2.73
|578.45
|285.85
|47360.29
|Godrej Industries
|833.0
|16.05
|1.96
|902.65
|395.2
|28041.97
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1095.5
|-34.75
|-3.07
|1231.95
|786.0
|24402.07
|Bikaji Foods International
|576.15
|-0.25
|-0.04
|591.9
|333.0
|14375.51
Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.67%
|3 Months
|14.13%
|6 Months
|70.84%
|YTD
|9.85%
|1 Year
|84.81%
Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹816.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the BSE had a volume of 5077 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹816.95.
