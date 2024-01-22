Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries: A Positive Trading Day

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹820.05 and closed at ₹816.95. The stock reached a high of ₹839.85 and a low of ₹817.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,046.34 crore. The 52-week high for Godrej Industries is ₹902.65, while the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 5077 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹833, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹816.95 The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is ₹833, which indicates an increase of 1.96% or a net change of 16.05. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

Godrej Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Patanjali Foods 1556.95 -25.35 -1.6 1713.35 851.7 56348.91 Adani Wilmar 364.4 9.7 2.73 578.45 285.85 47360.29 Godrej Industries 833.0 16.05 1.96 902.65 395.2 28041.97 Hatsun Agro Product 1095.5 -34.75 -3.07 1231.95 786.0 24402.07 Bikaji Foods International 576.15 -0.25 -0.04 591.9 333.0 14375.51

Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.67% 3 Months 14.13% 6 Months 70.84% YTD 9.85% 1 Year 84.81%

Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹816.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the BSE had a volume of 5077 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹816.95.