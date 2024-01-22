Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries: A Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 816.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 833 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 820.05 and closed at 816.95. The stock reached a high of 839.85 and a low of 817.35. The market capitalization of the company is 28,046.34 crore. The 52-week high for Godrej Industries is 902.65, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 5077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Godrej Industries stock today was 817.35, while the high price was 839.85.

22 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹833, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹816.95

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 833, which indicates an increase of 1.96% or a net change of 16.05. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Patanjali Foods1556.95-25.35-1.61713.35851.756348.91
Adani Wilmar364.49.72.73578.45285.8547360.29
Godrej Industries833.016.051.96902.65395.228041.97
Hatsun Agro Product1095.5-34.75-3.071231.95786.024402.07
Bikaji Foods International576.15-0.25-0.04591.9333.014375.51
22 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Godrej Industries stock had a low price of 817.35 and a high price of 839.85.

22 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.67%
3 Months14.13%
6 Months70.84%
YTD9.85%
1 Year84.81%
22 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹816.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the BSE had a volume of 5077 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 816.95.

