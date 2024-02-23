Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries opened at ₹800, closed at ₹800.9, with a high of ₹807.35 and a low of ₹797 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,958.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹911.15 and the low was ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 7375 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.