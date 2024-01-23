Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries' stock opened at ₹820.05 and closed at ₹816.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹839.85, while the low was ₹817.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,046.34 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹902.65 and a 52-week low of ₹395.2. On the BSE, a total of 5,077 shares of Godrej Industries were traded.
Godrej Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Patanjali Foods
|1540.45
|-16.5
|-1.06
|1713.35
|851.7
|55751.74
|Adani Wilmar
|357.25
|-7.15
|-1.96
|578.45
|285.85
|46431.02
|Godrej Industries
|836.55
|1.95
|0.23
|902.65
|395.2
|28161.47
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1114.0
|16.9
|1.54
|1231.95
|786.0
|24814.16
|Bikaji Foods International
|577.25
|0.25
|0.04
|591.9
|333.0
|14402.96
Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹834.75, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹834.6
Based on the current data, the Godrej Industries stock price is ₹834.75 with a percent change of 0.02. The net change is 0.15. Overall, the stock price has seen a small increase, indicating a positive trend.
Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Godrej Industries reached a low of ₹828 and a high of ₹855.25 on the current day.
Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries trading at ₹835.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹834.6
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹835.75. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1.15.
Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The Godrej Industries stock had a low price of ₹828 and a high price of ₹855.25 for the current day.
Godrej Industries Live Updates
GODREJ INDUSTRIES
GODREJ INDUSTRIES
Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|17.06%
|6 Months
|74.59%
|YTD
|12.26%
|1 Year
|91.44%
Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹842.1, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹834.6
As of the current data, Godrej Industries stock is priced at ₹842.1. It has seen a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹816.95 on last trading day
On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 5077 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹816.95.
