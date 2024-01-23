 Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 0.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.40 3.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.05 -2.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 819.75 0.09%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,035.30 2.68%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 834.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 834.75 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries' stock opened at 820.05 and closed at 816.95. The stock's high for the day was 839.85, while the low was 817.35. The market capitalization of the company is 28,046.34 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 902.65 and a 52-week low of 395.2. On the BSE, a total of 5,077 shares of Godrej Industries were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:30:35 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Patanjali Foods1540.45-16.5-1.061713.35851.755751.74
Adani Wilmar357.25-7.15-1.96578.45285.8546431.02
Godrej Industries836.551.950.23902.65395.228161.47
Hatsun Agro Product1114.016.91.541231.95786.024814.16
Bikaji Foods International577.250.250.04591.9333.014402.96
23 Jan 2024, 11:24:52 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹834.75, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹834.6

Based on the current data, the Godrej Industries stock price is 834.75 with a percent change of 0.02. The net change is 0.15. Overall, the stock price has seen a small increase, indicating a positive trend.

23 Jan 2024, 11:13:11 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Godrej Industries reached a low of 828 and a high of 855.25 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:44:44 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Patanjali Foods1537.6-19.35-1.241713.35851.755648.6
Adani Wilmar357.25-7.15-1.96578.45285.8546431.02
Godrej Industries835.751.150.14902.65395.228134.54
Hatsun Agro Product1109.8512.751.161231.95786.024721.72
Bikaji Foods International577.050.050.01591.9333.014397.97
23 Jan 2024, 10:43:59 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries trading at ₹835.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹834.6

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 835.75. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1.15.

Click here for Godrej Industries Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:30:34 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The Godrej Industries stock had a low price of 828 and a high price of 855.25 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 09:51:40 AM IST

Godrej Industries Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:45:27 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months17.06%
6 Months74.59%
YTD12.26%
1 Year91.44%
23 Jan 2024, 09:40:54 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹842.1, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹834.6

As of the current data, Godrej Industries stock is priced at 842.1. It has seen a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:08:15 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹816.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 5077 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 816.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App