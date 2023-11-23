Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Stocks in the Red: Negative Trading Today

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹666.15 and closed at ₹667.65. The stock had a high of ₹672.8 and a low of ₹663. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,354.53 crore. The 52-week high for Godrej Industries is ₹733.3 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 1856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.