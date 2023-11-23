Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Stocks in the Red: Negative Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:51 PM IST Trade
Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 667.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 663 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 666.15 and closed at 667.65. The stock had a high of 672.8 and a low of 663. The market capitalization of the company is 22,354.53 crore. The 52-week high for Godrej Industries is 733.3 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 1856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 01:51 PM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹663, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹667.65

The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 663, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -4.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and has fallen by 4.65 points.

23 Nov 2023, 01:35 PM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days662.94
10 Days663.54
20 Days647.93
50 Days623.75
100 Days561.99
300 Days502.60
23 Nov 2023, 01:18 PM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Godrej Industries stock was 663, while the high price reached 672.8.

23 Nov 2023, 01:10 PM IST Godrej Industries share price NSE Live :Godrej Industries trading at ₹663.9, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹667.65

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 663.9, which represents a decrease of 0.56% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.75.

23 Nov 2023, 12:35 PM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Wilmar314.650.70.22668.0285.8540894.39
Hatsun Agro Product1086.8-1.25-0.111231.95786.024208.28
Godrej Industries663.1-4.55-0.68733.3395.222322.48
Bikaji Foods International539.754.650.87564.0306.2513467.3
Shree Renuka Sugars51.652.194.4365.639.510993.65
23 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹667.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1856. The closing price for the day was 667.65.

