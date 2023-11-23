Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Stocks in the Red: Negative Trading Today

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹666.15 and closed at ₹667.65. The stock had a high of ₹672.8 and a low of ₹663. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,354.53 crore. The 52-week high for Godrej Industries is ₹733.3 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 1856 shares.
The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is ₹663, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -4.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and has fallen by 4.65 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|662.94
|10 Days
|663.54
|20 Days
|647.93
|50 Days
|623.75
|100 Days
|561.99
|300 Days
|502.60
Today, the low price of Godrej Industries stock was ₹663, while the high price reached ₹672.8.
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹663.9, which represents a decrease of 0.56% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Wilmar
|314.65
|0.7
|0.22
|668.0
|285.85
|40894.39
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1086.8
|-1.25
|-0.11
|1231.95
|786.0
|24208.28
|Godrej Industries
|663.1
|-4.55
|-0.68
|733.3
|395.2
|22322.48
|Bikaji Foods International
|539.75
|4.65
|0.87
|564.0
|306.25
|13467.3
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|51.65
|2.19
|4.43
|65.6
|39.5
|10993.65
