Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stock plummets as investors remain cautious

On the last day, the opening price of Godrej Industries was ₹666.15, the closing price was ₹667.65, the highest price reached during the day was ₹672.8, and the lowest price was ₹661.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,356.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹733.3, and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4449 shares.
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹664, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -3.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 4,449 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹667.65.
