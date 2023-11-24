Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stock plummets as investors remain cautious

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 667.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 664 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries

On the last day, the opening price of Godrej Industries was 666.15, the closing price was 667.65, the highest price reached during the day was 672.8, and the lowest price was 661.5. The market capitalization of the company is 22,356.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 733.3, and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4449 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹664, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹667.65

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 664, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -3.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹667.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 4,449 shares. The closing price for the stock was 667.65.

