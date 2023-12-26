Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees positive trading day

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Godrej Industries was ₹675.7 and the close price was ₹678.4. The high for the day was ₹697.35, while the low was ₹675.7. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹23,265.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹733.3, and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 12,356 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Industries stock has increased by 2.94% or ₹20.35, reaching a price of ₹711.65. This indicates a positive trend in the stock market, with the company's shares performing well. Investors may consider this as a potential opportunity for investment.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.64%
|3 Months
|14.45%
|6 Months
|43.75%
|YTD
|61.03%
|1 Year
|58.81%
The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is ₹691, which represents a 1.86% increase. The net change is 12.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing growth.
On the last day, Godrej Industries recorded a trading volume of 12356 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹678.4.
