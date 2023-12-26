Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 691.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 711.65 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Godrej Industries was 675.7 and the close price was 678.4. The high for the day was 697.35, while the low was 675.7. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 23,265.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 733.3, and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 12,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹711.65, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹691.3

Godrej Industries stock has increased by 2.94% or 20.35, reaching a price of 711.65. This indicates a positive trend in the stock market, with the company's shares performing well. Investors may consider this as a potential opportunity for investment.

26 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.64%
3 Months14.45%
6 Months43.75%
YTD61.03%
1 Year58.81%
26 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹691, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹678.4

The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 691, which represents a 1.86% increase. The net change is 12.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing growth.

26 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹678.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries recorded a trading volume of 12356 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 678.4.

