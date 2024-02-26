Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 800.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 800 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries opened at 805 and closed at 800.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 824.4 and the low was 797.7. The market capitalization stands at 26935.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4991 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a BSE volume of 4991 shares with a closing price of 800.5.

