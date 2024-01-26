Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stock sees upward trend today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 826.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 845.95 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 830 and closed at 826.7. The stock reached a high of 856.55 and a low of 828. The market capitalization of the company stands at 28,482.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 902.65 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 845.95 with a percent change of 2.33. This means that the stock has increased by 2.33% from its previous value. The net change is 19.25, indicating that the stock has increased by 19.25 in value. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

26 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹826.7 on last trading day

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.