Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stock sees upward trend today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹830 and closed at ₹826.7. The stock reached a high of ₹856.55 and a low of ₹828. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹28,482.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹902.65 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,685 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is ₹845.95 with a percent change of 2.33. This means that the stock has increased by 2.33% from its previous value. The net change is 19.25, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹19.25 in value. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had a volume of 11,685 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹826.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!