Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 691.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 706.8 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries' stock opened at 699.9 and closed at 691.3. The stock's high for the day was 713.15, while the low was 699.9. The company has a market capitalization of 23,797.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 733.3, and the 52-week low is 395.2. The stock had a trading volume of 16,779 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹706.8, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹691.3

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 706.8, with a percent change of 2.24 and a net change of 15.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.24% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 15.5.

27 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹691.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had a BSE volume of 16,779 shares. The closing price for the stock was 691.3.

