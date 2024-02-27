Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Stock Shows Positive Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 804.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 811.2 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries opened at 790.45 and closed at 804.2 on the last trading day, with a high of 816 and a low of 790.45. The market capitalization of the company stood at 27,312.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 911.15 and the 52-week low was 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹811.2, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹804.2

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 811.2, with a net change of 7 and a percent change of 0.87. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Godrej Industries.

27 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹804.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the BSE had a volume of 6606 shares with a closing price of 804.2.

