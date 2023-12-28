Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 706.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 706.2 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 710 and closed at 706.8. The stock reached a high of 720 and a low of 703.05. The market capitalization of the company is 23,777.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 733.3, while the 52-week low is 395.2. On the BSE, a total of 22,628 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹706.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 22,628 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 706.8.

