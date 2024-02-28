Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹810.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹818.7 and a low of ₹798.9 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹27457.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹911.15 and a 52-week low of ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9665 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹810.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Godrej Industries had a volume of 9665 shares traded on the BSE at a closing price of ₹810.55.