Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 810.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 815.5 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 810.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 818.7 and a low of 798.9 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 27457.13 crore, with a 52-week high of 911.15 and a 52-week low of 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9665 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹810.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a volume of 9665 shares traded on the BSE at a closing price of 810.55.

