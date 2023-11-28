Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stock declines on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 659.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 659.15 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries

Godrej Industries' stock opened at 660.85 and closed at 665.10 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 669.05 and a low of 655.75. The company has a market capitalization of 22,159.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 733.30 and 395.20, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 9,887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Godrej Industries stock is as follows: Today's low price: 658.65 Today's high price: 666.2

28 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹659.15, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹659.8

The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 659.15, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% and has fallen by 0.65 points.

28 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.61%
3 Months21.09%
6 Months36.03%
YTD53.52%
1 Year57.05%
28 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹663.85, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹659.8

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 663.85. There has been a 0.61% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.05.

28 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹665.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on the BSE, a total of 9887 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 665.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.