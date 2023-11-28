Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stock declines on the market today

Godrej Industries' stock opened at ₹660.85 and closed at ₹665.10 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹669.05 and a low of ₹655.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹22,159.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹733.30 and ₹395.20, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 9,887 shares.
The current day's high and low data for Godrej Industries stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹658.65 Today's high price: ₹666.2
The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is ₹659.15, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% and has fallen by 0.65 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.61%
|3 Months
|21.09%
|6 Months
|36.03%
|YTD
|53.52%
|1 Year
|57.05%
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹663.85. There has been a 0.61% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.05.
On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on the BSE, a total of 9887 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹665.1.
