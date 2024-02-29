Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹813.75 and closed at ₹815.5. The stock reached a high of ₹814.85 and a low of ₹795.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹27,074.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹911.15, and the 52-week low was ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.