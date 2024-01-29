Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 826.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 845.95 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries had an open price of 830 and a close price of 826.7. The stock had a high of 856.55 and a low of 828. The market capitalization of the company is 28,482.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 902.65, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹826.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had a volume of 11,685 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 826.7.

