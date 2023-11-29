Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 659.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 666.75 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries

On the last day, the open price of Godrej Industries was 663.85, and the close price was 659.8. The stock reached a high of 671.5 and a low of 658.65. The market capitalization of the company stands at 22,448.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 733.3, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 5,240 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹659.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the BSE had a volume of 5240 shares with a closing price of 659.8.

