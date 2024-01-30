Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries' Stock Price Sees Gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.41 %. The stock closed at 845.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 866.35 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 848.9 and closed at 845.95. The stock reached a high of 869.85 and a low of 842.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at 29,169.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 902.65 and 395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.03%
3 Months24.39%
6 Months81.82%
YTD16.48%
1 Year105.38%
30 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹866.35, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹845.95

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that its price is 866.35. There has been a percent change of 2.41, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 20.4, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well, experiencing a positive trend.

30 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹845.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had a total volume of 30,671 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 845.95.

