Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries' Stock Price Sees Gains

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹848.9 and closed at ₹845.95. The stock reached a high of ₹869.85 and a low of ₹842.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹29,169.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹902.65 and ₹395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.