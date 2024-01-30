Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries' Stock Price Sees Gains

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹848.9 and closed at ₹845.95. The stock reached a high of ₹869.85 and a low of ₹842.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹29,169.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹902.65 and ₹395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,671 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.03%
|3 Months
|24.39%
|6 Months
|81.82%
|YTD
|16.48%
|1 Year
|105.38%
The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that its price is ₹866.35. There has been a percent change of 2.41, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 20.4, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well, experiencing a positive trend.
On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had a total volume of 30,671 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹845.95.
