Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stocks dip in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 657.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 652.95 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries

On the last day, Godrej Industries' stock opened at 665.05 and closed at 669.15. The stock's highest price during the day was 668.05, while the lowest was 654.95. The company's market capitalization is 22,134.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 733.3, and the 52-week low is 395.2. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹652.95, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹657.4

Based on the current data, Godrej Industries stock has a price of 652.95. There has been a decrease in the stock's value, with a percentage change of -0.68. The net change is -4.45, indicating a decline in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months22.38%
6 Months37.09%
YTD53.0%
1 Year44.7%
30 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹657.4, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹669.15

The stock price of Godrej Industries is currently 657.4, with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -11.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.76% and a decrease of 11.75.

30 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹669.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had a BSE volume of 4,472 shares. The closing price for the stock was 669.15.

