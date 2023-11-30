Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stocks dip in trading today

On the last day, Godrej Industries' stock opened at ₹665.05 and closed at ₹669.15. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹668.05, while the lowest was ₹654.95. The company's market capitalization is ₹22,134.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹733.3, and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares on the BSE.
Based on the current data, Godrej Industries stock has a price of ₹652.95. There has been a decrease in the stock's value, with a percentage change of -0.68. The net change is -4.45, indicating a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|22.38%
|6 Months
|37.09%
|YTD
|53.0%
|1 Year
|44.7%
