Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -2.26 %. The stock closed at 2379.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2325.95 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Stock Price Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : Godrej Properties' stock opened at 2338.95 and closed at 2379.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2392.5 and a low of 2315.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 64,670.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2456.85 and 1005.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 18,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Today :Godrej Properties trading at ₹2325.95, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹2379.65

The current data shows that Godrej Properties' stock price is 2325.95. It has experienced a percent change of -2.26, indicating a decrease, with a net change of -53.7. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 53.7.

06 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Live :Godrej Properties closed at ₹2379.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Properties had a BSE volume of 18,947 shares with a closing price of 2,379.65.

