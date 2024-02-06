Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : Godrej Properties' stock opened at ₹2338.95 and closed at ₹2379.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2392.5 and a low of ₹2315.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,670.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2456.85 and ₹1005.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 18,947 shares.
The current data shows that Godrej Properties' stock price is ₹2325.95. It has experienced a percent change of -2.26, indicating a decrease, with a net change of -53.7. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by ₹53.7.
On the last day, Godrej Properties had a BSE volume of 18,947 shares with a closing price of ₹2,379.65.
