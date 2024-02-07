Hello User
Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Stock Plummets on Market Correction

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 2320.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2304 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Stock Price Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Properties' stock opened at 2320.45 and closed at 2320.4. The stock reached a high of 2351.2 and a low of 2281.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 64060.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2456.85 and the 52-week low is 1005.7. The stock had a trading volume of 30,431 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

