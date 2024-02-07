Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Stock Plummets on Market Correction

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Properties' stock opened at ₹2320.45 and closed at ₹2320.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2351.2 and a low of ₹2281.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64060.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2456.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1005.7. The stock had a trading volume of 30,431 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current stock price of Godrej Properties is ₹2304, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -16.4.
