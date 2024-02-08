Hello User
Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 2299.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2293.95 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Stock Price Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Properties opened at 2330.8 and closed at 2299.45. The stock had a high of 2378 and a low of 2290. The market capitalization of the company stands at 63,780.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2456.85, while the 52-week low is 1005.7. The BSE volume for Godrej Properties was 25,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Today :Godrej Properties trading at ₹2293.95, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹2299.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Godrej Properties is 2293.95. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of 5.5 in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Live :Godrej Properties closed at ₹2299.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godrej Properties on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 25,606 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2,299.45.

