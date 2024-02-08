Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2330.8 and closed at ₹2299.45. The stock had a high of ₹2378 and a low of ₹2290. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹63,780.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2456.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1005.7. The BSE volume for Godrej Properties was 25,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.