Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -3.49 %. The stock closed at 2293.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2213.95 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Stock Price Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Properties' stock opened at 2295 and closed at 2293.95. The highest price of the day was 2303.45, while the lowest was 2210. The company's market capitalization is 61,556.59 crore. The 52-week high and low are 2456.85 and 1005.7, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 13,810.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

