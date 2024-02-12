Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties' Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : Godrej Properties' stock opened at ₹2225 and closed at ₹2213.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2264.7 and a low of ₹2178.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹62,867.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2456.85 and ₹1005.7, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 13,835 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Godrej Properties is ₹2258. There has been a slight percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.0%
|3 Months
|12.56%
|6 Months
|48.48%
|YTD
|12.09%
|1 Year
|92.25%
The current stock price of Godrej Properties is ₹2277.05, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 19.4. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.86% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 19.4.
On the last day of trading for Godrej Properties on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 13,835. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,213.95.
