Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties' Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 2257.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2258 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Stock Price Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : Godrej Properties' stock opened at 2225 and closed at 2213.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2264.7 and a low of 2178.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 62,867.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2456.85 and 1005.7, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 13,835 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Godrej Properties share price update :Godrej Properties trading at ₹2258, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2257.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Godrej Properties is 2258. There has been a slight percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.35.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Godrej Properties share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.0%
3 Months12.56%
6 Months48.48%
YTD12.09%
1 Year92.25%
12 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Today :Godrej Properties trading at ₹2277.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2257.65

The current stock price of Godrej Properties is 2277.05, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 19.4. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.86% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 19.4.

12 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Live :Godrej Properties closed at ₹2213.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godrej Properties on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 13,835. The closing price for the stock was 2,213.95.

