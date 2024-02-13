Hello User
Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 2255.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2274.7 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Stock Price Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Properties opened at 2277.05 and closed at 2257.65. The stock reached a high of 2295.95 and a low of 2235.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at 62,732.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2456.85 and the 52-week low is 1005.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Godrej Properties February futures opened at 2263.05 as against previous close of 2265.9

Godrej Properties is currently trading at a spot price of 2247.3. The bid price for the stock is 2255.85, while the offer price is 2259.15. The bid and offer quantities are both 475. The stock has an open interest of 4703450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Godrej Properties share price update :Godrej Properties trading at ₹2274.7, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2255.4

Godrej Properties stock is currently priced at 2274.7 with a 0.86% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 19.3.

13 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Godrej Properties share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.74%
3 Months13.32%
6 Months45.76%
YTD12.21%
1 Year86.9%
13 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Today :Godrej Properties trading at ₹2260.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2255.4

The current data for Godrej Properties stock shows that the stock price is 2260.25 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% and has gained 4.85 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Live :Godrej Properties closed at ₹2257.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godrej Properties on the BSE, a total of 32,715 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,257.65.

