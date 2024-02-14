Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties' Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties had an open price of ₹2260.25 and a close price of ₹2255.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2285.85 and a low of ₹2219.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63309.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2456.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1005.7. The BSE volume for the day was 163,816 shares.
Today, Godrej Properties stock reached a low price of ₹2250.05 and a high price of ₹2284.05.
Godrej Properties is currently trading at a spot price of 2274.3. The bid price stands at 2277.65, with a bid quantity of 475. The offer price is 2280.2, and the offer quantity is also 475. The stock has a significant open interest of 4,531,975.
As of the current data, Godrej Properties stock is priced at ₹2271.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -9, suggesting a decrease of 9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.92%
|3 Months
|13.55%
|6 Months
|47.05%
|YTD
|13.2%
|1 Year
|92.21%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Godrej Properties is ₹2277. There has been a 0.96 percent change, with a net change of 21.6.
On the last day of trading, Godrej Properties had a BSE volume of 163,816 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2,255.4.
