Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties' Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 2280.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2271.25 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Stock Price Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties had an open price of 2260.25 and a close price of 2255.4. The stock reached a high of 2285.85 and a low of 2219.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 63309.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2456.85, while the 52-week low is 1005.7. The BSE volume for the day was 163,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Godrej Properties share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Godrej Properties stock reached a low price of 2250.05 and a high price of 2284.05.

14 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Godrej Properties February futures opened at 2257.6 as against previous close of 2286.3

Godrej Properties is currently trading at a spot price of 2274.3. The bid price stands at 2277.65, with a bid quantity of 475. The offer price is 2280.2, and the offer quantity is also 475. The stock has a significant open interest of 4,531,975.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Godrej Properties share price update :Godrej Properties trading at ₹2271.25, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2280.25

As of the current data, Godrej Properties stock is priced at 2271.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -9, suggesting a decrease of 9 points.

14 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Godrej Properties share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.92%
3 Months13.55%
6 Months47.05%
YTD13.2%
1 Year92.21%
14 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Today :Godrej Properties trading at ₹2277, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2255.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Godrej Properties is 2277. There has been a 0.96 percent change, with a net change of 21.6.

14 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Live :Godrej Properties closed at ₹2255.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Properties had a BSE volume of 163,816 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,255.4.

