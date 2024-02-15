Hello User
Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties sees a surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 2280.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2325.55 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Stock Price Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : Godrej Properties opened at 2268.3 and closed at 2280.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2327.75 and a low of 2250.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Godrej Properties is 64,659.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2456.85, while the 52-week low is 1005.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,121 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Today :Godrej Properties trading at ₹2325.55, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹2280.25

The current stock price of Godrej Properties is 2325.55. The stock has experienced a 1.99% increase in value, with a net change of 45.3 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Live :Godrej Properties closed at ₹2280.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Properties had a trading volume of 15,121 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 2,280.25.

