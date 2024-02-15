Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties sees a surge in trading today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : Godrej Properties opened at ₹2268.3 and closed at ₹2280.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹2327.75 and a low of ₹2250.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Godrej Properties is ₹64,659.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2456.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1005.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,121 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.