Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties sees positive trading day

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : Godrej Properties' stock opened at ₹2348.05 and closed at ₹2314.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2358.2, while the lowest was ₹2278.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹63,594.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2456.85 and ₹1005.7, respectively. A total of 12,015 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.