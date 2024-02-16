Hello User
Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 2283.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2287.25 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Stock Price Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today : Godrej Properties' stock opened at 2348.05 and closed at 2314.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 2358.2, while the lowest was 2278.4. The company has a market capitalization of 63,594.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2456.85 and 1005.7, respectively. A total of 12,015 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Today :Godrej Properties trading at ₹2287.25, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2283.35

The current price of Godrej Properties stock is 2287.25. There has been a 0.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.9.

16 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Godrej Properties share price Live :Godrej Properties closed at ₹2314.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Properties had a trading volume of 12,015 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,314.25.

