Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2820.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹2824.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2820.35 and a low of ₹2753.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹85,094.88 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹3400 and above its low of ₹1984.50. The BSE volume recorded was 5,231 shares.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2811.75
|Support 1
|2757.4
|Resistance 2
|2837.05
|Support 2
|2728.35
|Resistance 3
|2866.1
|Support 3
|2703.05
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 30.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 358 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2820.35 & ₹2753.1 yesterday to end at ₹2786.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend