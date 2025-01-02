Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2824.95 and closed lower at ₹2786.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2824.95 and a low of ₹2769.65 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹83924.78 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1984.5, with a trading volume of 3826 shares on the BSE.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has increased by 0.75%, currently trading at ₹2794.30. Over the past year, Godrej Properties' shares have surged by 37.73% to reach ₹2794.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.06%
|3 Months
|-8.36%
|6 Months
|-16.63%
|YTD
|-0.35%
|1 Year
|37.73%
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2799.28
|Support 1
|2761.38
|Resistance 2
|2821.57
|Support 2
|2745.77
|Resistance 3
|2837.18
|Support 3
|2723.48
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 31.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 208 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1022 k
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 204 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2786.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2824.95 & ₹2769.65 yesterday to end at ₹2772.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend