Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 2786.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2772.9 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2824.95 and closed lower at 2786.45. The stock reached a high of 2824.95 and a low of 2769.65 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 83924.78 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3400 and a low of 1984.5, with a trading volume of 3826 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has increased by 0.75%, currently trading at 2794.30. Over the past year, Godrej Properties' shares have surged by 37.73% to reach 2794.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.06%
3 Months-8.36%
6 Months-16.63%
YTD-0.35%
1 Year37.73%
02 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12799.28Support 12761.38
Resistance 22821.57Support 22745.77
Resistance 32837.18Support 32723.48
02 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 31.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8876
    Buy5554
    Hold1112
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
02 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 208 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1022 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 204 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2786.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2824.95 & 2769.65 yesterday to end at 2772.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

