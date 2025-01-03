Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2794.3 and closed at ₹2773.6, experiencing a high of ₹2831.35 and a low of ₹2735. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹84,691.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1984.5, with a trading volume of 19,570 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 513 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2831.35 & ₹2735 yesterday to end at ₹2818. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend