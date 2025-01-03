Hello User
Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 2773.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2818 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2794.3 and closed at 2773.6, experiencing a high of 2831.35 and a low of 2735. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 84,691.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3400 and a low of 1984.5, with a trading volume of 19,570 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 533 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 957 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 513 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2773.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2831.35 & 2735 yesterday to end at 2818. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

