Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2817.95 and closed at ₹2810.35, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2825.35 and dipped to a low of ₹2723.95 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹84,691.29 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3400, while the low is ₹1984.5. The BSE volume for the day was 15,119 shares.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 529 k & BSE volume was 15 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2825.35 & ₹2723.95 yesterday to end at ₹2733.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend