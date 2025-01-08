Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 09:38:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.10 -0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.40 -0.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,259.00 1.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 777.75 -0.16%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.75 -0.53%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Sees Decline in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 2651.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2599.5 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2635 and closed at 2616.15. The stock reached a high of 2675 and a low of 2622.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 79,878.38 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 3400 and a low of 2095.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,511 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:40:39 AM IST

Godrej Properties Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.47%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

Godrej Properties Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with an increase in open interest for Godrej Properties, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

08 Jan 2025, 09:33:43 AM IST

Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2599.5, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹2651.1

Godrej Properties Live Updates: The current market price of Godrej Properties has broken the first support of 2622.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2594.87. If the stock price breaks the second support of 2594.87 then there can be further negative price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:17:45 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at 2643.30. Over the past year, the price of Godrej Properties shares has increased by 22.71%, reaching 2643.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 10.20%, rising to 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.82%
3 Months-6.21%
6 Months-18.87%
YTD-4.82%
1 Year22.71%
08 Jan 2025, 08:48:12 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12677.78Support 12622.93
Resistance 22704.57Support 22594.87
Resistance 32732.63Support 32568.08
08 Jan 2025, 08:32:09 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 37.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8886
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
08 Jan 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 318 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 801 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 310 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:00:04 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2616.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2675 & 2622.4 yesterday to end at 2654.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue