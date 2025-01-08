Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Sees Decline in Trading Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2635 and closed at ₹2616.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2675 and a low of ₹2622.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹79,878.38 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹2095.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,511 shares for the day.
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.47%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%
Godrej Properties Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with an increase in open interest for Godrej Properties, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2599.5, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹2651.1
Godrej Properties Live Updates: The current market price of Godrej Properties has broken the first support of ₹2622.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2594.87. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2594.87 then there can be further negative price movement.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹2643.30. Over the past year, the price of Godrej Properties shares has increased by 22.71%, reaching ₹2643.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 10.20%, rising to 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.82%
|3 Months
|-6.21%
|6 Months
|-18.87%
|YTD
|-4.82%
|1 Year
|22.71%
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2677.78
|Support 1
|2622.93
|Resistance 2
|2704.57
|Support 2
|2594.87
|Resistance 3
|2732.63
|Support 3
|2568.08
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 37.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 318 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 801 k
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 310 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2616.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2675 & ₹2622.4 yesterday to end at ₹2654.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend